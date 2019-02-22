







DOROTHY ELLEN MELLERT NEWMAN, 96, died February 16, 2019, in Suffolk, Virginia. She was a native of Huntington and also lived in the Chesapeake, Ohio, area. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother and grandmother. She loved reading, gardening and just about anything that involved the outdoors. Later in life she discovered a passion for art, especially painting. She was the daughter of Jesse Cassell Mellert and Charles Sidney Mellert. She was preceded in death by her parents, by her husband, Charles D. "Red" Newman, and by her son-in-law, Robert E. Spencer Jr. She was also predeceased by her four siblings. She had three brothers, James, Warren and Wetzel Mellert, and a sister, Sadie Mellert Costello. Dorothy is survived by her four children, Brenda N. Heisroth (Charles) of Uniontown, Ohio, Charles A. Newman of Mount Dora, Florida, Lora N. Spencer of Portsmouth, Virginia, and Delmar L. Newman (Jill) of Louisville, Kentucky. She is also survived by two nieces, Janet C. Van Hook (Greg) and Lee Frances Costello, both of Palm Harbor, Florida. She leaves behind nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Reger Funeral Home in Huntington is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Saturday, February 23, at 11 a.m. at Reger Funeral Home, with a funeral service beginning at noon. A brief time of remembrance at the burial site at Spring Hill Cemetery will follow the funeral service. The family wishes to express a special thanks to Medi Home Health and Hospice of Chesapeake, Virginia, and to the entire staff at Lake Prince Woods of Suffolk, Virginia, for the loving, personal care they provided to our mother. For expressions of sympathy, please consider a contribution to the Robert E. Spencer Jr. Endowment Fund at New Creation United Methodist Church, 4320 Bruce Road, Chesapeake, VA 23321. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary