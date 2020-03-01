|
DOROTHY EVELYN MOORE, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born May 2, 1933, in Lawrence County, Ohio, daughter of the late Roma and Myrtle Kitts Christian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Alvin Moore Jr.; daughter, Kathy Moore; second husband, Frances Moore; two sisters, Nora Lynn Stephens and Emogene Sowards; and one brother, Ivan Christian. She is survived by one son, Robert Moore (Jennifer); three grandchildren, Matthew (Reanna) Moore, Amanda Mannon (Charles) and Seth Moore; two great-grandsons, Caleb Mannon and Jareth Moore; stepson, Michael (Wanda) Moore; stepdaughter, Cynthia Moore; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. She was a member of Greasy Ridge Church of Christ and also attended Rose of Sharon Baptist Church as well as a regular attendee of the Sybene Senior Center. The family would like to thank the staff of the ER, ICU and the Neurology group of Cabell Huntington Hospital, the wonderful staff of the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House and A&L Home Care. Funeral service will be conducted noon Monday, March 2, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Gordon Simpson and Pastor Barry Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Monday, March 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020