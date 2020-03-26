The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
DOROTHY JEAN GROVE


1929 - 2020
DOROTHY JEAN GROVE Obituary

DOROTHY JEAN GROVE, 90, of Barboursville, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Private services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. Entombment will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. She was born September 1, 1929, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Otis and Sophia Ward. She was preceded in death be her husband, Gene Tunney Grove, son, David Grove, and granddaughter, Nicola Grove. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Frank Adkins of Barboursville, W.Va.; two sons and daughters-in-law, Gene and Twilla Grove Jr. of Duluth, Ga., and Mark and Annette Grove of Milton, W.Va.; daughter-in-law, Karen Grove of Charleston, W.Va.; seven grandchildren, Matthew (Hayley), Scott, Shawn (Anne), Skylar, Airen (Jennifer), Zachary and Bryan (Jessica); and many loving great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 611 7th Avenue, Suite 101, Huntington, WV 25701, or Gideons International, P.O. Box 21, Ona, WV 25545. The service may be viewed online by going to Lewis Memorial Baptist Church on Facebook, lmbc.tv or lmbc.org. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020
