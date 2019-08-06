|
DOROTHY JEAN SUMMERS, 94, of Huntington, went home to be with her Lord and Savior and her beloved husband of 68 years, Charles G. Summers, on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Grace Gospel Church by Pastor Keith Wiebe and Dr. Keith Wiebe. Burial will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. She was born July 23, 1925, in Logan, W.Va., the daughter of the late Charles Verns and Opal Carey Keeney. She was a member of Grace Gospel Church, KYOVA Genealogy Society and the Quilters Guild. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles G. Summers; two brothers, Charles Verns Keeney Jr. and John Edward Keeney; and a sister, Lillian Mae Walker. Survivors include three sons and two daughters-in-law, Charles Eugene Summers (Laurel A.), Kenneth Edward Summers, Richard Allen Summers (Marsha); grandchildren include Lisa Given (Eamon), Ben Summers (Kimberly), Kelly Wise (Brian), Luke Summers (Stephanie) and Katie Bondurant (Jenn); great-grandchildren include Gabrielle Summers, Noah Summers, Kyla LaRue, Kaleb LaRue, Olivia Given, Kellen Wise, Jenny Wise, Maddie Wise, Dustin Blevins, Autumn Summers, Paul Hix Bondurant and Lilah Bondurant; one sister, Rosa Daniels of Orange, Texas; several nieces and nephews; and a special caregiver and friend, Ruth Sexton. The family wishes to thank St. Mary's Medical Center Pulmonary Unit, Paramount Assisted Living and Hospice of Huntington for all their special care and love for our mother. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Reger Funeral Home and after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Contributions may be made to Grace Gospel Church Missionary Fund, 1111 Adams Ave., Huntington, WV 25704 or Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th St., Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 6, 2019