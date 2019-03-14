Home

Koontz Funeral Home
238 Walnut St
Hamlin, WV 25523
(304) 824-3111
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
DOROTHY L. BRAGG BYRD GRALEY, of Hurricane, born April 19, 1934, passed away March 12, 2019, after a long illness, at the age of eighty-four years, ten months and twenty-one days. She was the daughter of the late Basil and Dora McClure Bragg and was also preceded in death by her husband, Douglas E. Byrd; one daughter, Valerie Gwen Byrd; one brother, Doyle R. Bragg; and one sister, Ethel Dean Guess. She attended St. Albans East End Church of Christ and in later years, Church of Christ Laywell of Hurricane. Dorothy worked many years at McClung and Morgan of St. Albans as a Seamstress and Master Monogrammer. She loved designing and quilting quilts, one of which was deeded to the Cultural Center of W.Va. for preservation. She is survived by one daughter, Sherry L Miller and son-in-law Steve of Hurricane; one brother, Kyle (Linda) Bragg of Brunswick, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews. We wish to express our thanks to the sisters of the Church of Christ Laywell for all the care and food they supplied during this time. A special thank you to Dorothy Morabito, a niece that helped with her care a few years ago while Dorothy began her battle with cancer. The family would also like to thank Hospice Care, Dr. Klinestiver and staff and the Edwards Cancer Center. Funeral service will be noon Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Minister Biff Larch and Steve Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Harvey's Creek Cemetery, Route 34, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019
