







DOROTHY L. SMITH, 98, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Steve Willis and Pastor Larry Greene officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. She was born January 2, 1921, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Claude and Dora Ash Shumate. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth H. Smith, and a sister, Frances Henry. She was a member of Huntington Christian Church. She is survived by her children, Priscilla McCaffery, Kenny Dale (Carolyn) Smith of Huntington and Doretta K. (Michael David) McComas of Prichard; grandchildren, Jamie Fielden, Matthew Todd (Kristin) Gebhardt, Kenessa (Michael) Thompson, Kenneth (Erica) Smith, Kyle (Missy) Smith, Michael David (Colleen) McComas and Matthew Dale McComas; nieces, Donna (Alan) Hutchison and Myra Antoinette (Gary) Ramey; special friends, Sue Bentley, Charlotte Smith and Mayme Chapman; and just like her daughters, Kathy Claypool Culp and Evonna Webb Meadows. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Kevin McCann, Hospice of Huntington and Cabell Huntington Hospital for their excellent care. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 30, 2019