







DOROTHY LEE KOOKEN BROWNFIELD left for her heavenly home to see her Lord and Savior and reunite with George, her sweetheart of 70 years, on May 5, 2019. She would have been 97 on May 11. She was the daughter of Earl and Bertha Kooken, who preceded her in death. Others who preceded her were two sisters, Anna Marie (Harold) Hinerman, Inez (Stanley) Clary; a nephew, Jim Clary; niece, Sally (Don) Cook; mother- and father-in-law, W. Roy and Maude Brownfield; brother-in-law, Wilfred (Marjorie) Brownfield; nephew, Barry Brownfield; sister-in-law, Maxine (Glen) Sullivan; and son-in-law, Charles R. Campbell. George and Dorothy had been married 70 years when he passed away at 89 years of age. Dorothy attended Cabell Elementary, West Jr. High and graduated from Huntington High School in 1940. She had a passion for growing flowers, especially roses, and belonged to the Town and Country Garden Club. She is the last surviving member of the TNT club, a group of ladies who had shared a special friendship lasting a lifetime. She was a faithful member of 7th Ave. Baptist Church where she sang in the choir, taught Jr. and Sr. High Sunday School, assisted George with the Christian Youth Class and organized many youth activities including summer retreats. She had a heart for missions, giving her support and starting the Ruth Circle. Dorothy worked for Watte-Ritter Co. and Neighborgall Construction Co. She retired after serving as a Cabell Co. School secretary, first at Lincoln Jr. High and then Cammack Jr. High. She loved her job and any time spent with young people. She was a devout Christian who witnessed for her Lord every chance she got. Up until the time of her short illness, she led a Bible Study at Madison Park Assisted Living and faithfully visited other residents to pray, offer encouragement and cheer or lead in a song. Dorothy is survived by her children, Suzanne Campbell (Art) McCallister and Dr. Ron (Janie) Brownfield; six grandchildren, Laura (Josh) Wagner, Michael (Debi) Campbell, Jared (Brittany) Brownfield, Aaron (Bethany) Brownfield, Caleb (Meg) Brownfield and Annie (Daniel) Crow; eleven great-grandchildren, Laurel, Jacob, Landon, Maura and Parker Campbell, Jonas and Keegan Wagner, Caroline, Audrey, Zeke and Eleanor Brownfield; nieces, Judy (Frank) Hayes, Glynette (Joe) Wilson, Janet Hinerman, Jennifer (Jim) Plyburn. She also had two special "daughters" whose devoted friendship was a true blessing, Shelby Williams and Janet Lowe. Visitation will be on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the 7th Ave. Baptist Church with Rev. Bob Withers and Rev. Jim Plyburn officiating. Pallbearers will be her grandsons and great-grandsons. Contributions may be made to the 7th Ave. Baptist Church or Hospice of Huntington in her honor. Her friends and family are thankful for her impact on their lives and rejoice in knowing she has now heard her Lord saying, "Well done, my good and faithful servant." Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 8, 2019