DOROTHY LEE WILLIAMS LILLY, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away December 22, 2019, and is now absent from the body and present with the Lord (II Corinthians 5:8). Dorothy was born November 28, 1924, in West Liberty, Ky., to the late Hollie and Frona Kennard Williams. Dorothy was preceded in death by three husbands, Walter Williams (who just after three short months of marriage was deployed to Germany and was killed in action during WWII), Beecher Montgomery, who passed away with leukemia at the young age of 30, and Glenn Lilly, who, after 57 years of marriage, passed in 2016. Also preceding her were brothers, Tom Williams, Edward Williams and Hollie Williams Jr. Dorothy attended a one-room school in Magoffin County, Lacey, Ky., and was a dedicated homemaker who was a skilled quilter and seamstress. She was also an avid reader and enjoyed working crossword puzzles. She was the oldest surviving charter member of Cannonsburg, Ky., Primitive Baptist Church, where she had worshiped for over 60 years. Over the course of more than 50 years, she and Glenn warmly welcomed countless friends into their home, including many who visited from across the country. Her gracious hospitality was well-known to all who knew her. Left to cherish her memory are Dorothy's children, Marietta Stevens of Huntington, W.Va., and David Montgomery (Jo Ellen) of Forest, Va.; grandchildren, Carrie McCall (Greg) of Lynchburg, Va., and Karen Montgomery of Forest, Va.; and great-grandchildren, Hiram, Savannah and Lillian McCall. The family thanks the Skilled Care Unit at St. Mary's Medical Center and Dr. David Apgar, the nurses, aides and therapists at Heartland of Riverview in South Point, Ohio, for their professional and compassionate care shown to Dorothy during her stays at those facilities. The family also thanks Dr. Eugenia Jarrell for her loving care for the last several years as Dorothy's family physician. The service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Neal Funeral Home, 2409 Center Street, Catlettsburg, Ky., by the pastors of Cannonsburg Primitive Baptist Church. Final resting place is in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Visiting hours are 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.