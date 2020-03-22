|
|
DOROTHY LOUISE COOPER OXLEY KEARNS, 85, of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born on July 12, 1934, in Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of the late Efram and Velma Hudson Cooper. She is also preceded in death by her brother, David Cooper, and her two spouses, Roy Oxley and Louis Kearns. She is survived by three sons, Ken Oxley (Rosie), Delbert Oxley (Kim) and Ed Oxley (Susan); three sisters, Freda Kight (Don), Reba Wenck and Pauline Roach (Gary); two brothers, Charles Cooper (Linda) and Claude Cooper; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. Family will be gathering at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020