The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY WORKMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY LOUISE WORKMAN


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY LOUISE WORKMAN Obituary




DOROTHY LOUISE WORKMAN, 67, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away November 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born November 16, 1952, in Meadville, Mississippi, a daughter of the late Clarence Ray Sproles and Mildred Mullins Sproles. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Clarence Sproles. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Workman; one daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Larry Spurlock; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dewayne and Tammy Workman and Cecil and Judy Workman; best friend and sister-in-law, Pat Workman; seven grandchildren, Brittany Spurlock, Chasity Rucker, Dakota Workman, Nathan Workman, Morgan Zerkle, Haley Harbour and Madison Workman; and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now