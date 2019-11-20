|
DOROTHY LOUISE WORKMAN, 67, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away November 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born November 16, 1952, in Meadville, Mississippi, a daughter of the late Clarence Ray Sproles and Mildred Mullins Sproles. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Clarence Sproles. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Workman; one daughter and son-in-law, Renee and Larry Spurlock; two sons and daughters-in-law, Dewayne and Tammy Workman and Cecil and Judy Workman; best friend and sister-in-law, Pat Workman; seven grandchildren, Brittany Spurlock, Chasity Rucker, Dakota Workman, Nathan Workman, Morgan Zerkle, Haley Harbour and Madison Workman; and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019