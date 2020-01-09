|
DOROTHY MAE ABBOTT, 74, of Barboursville, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Kevin Lantz officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born January 29, 1945, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Carl Everett and Aline Marie Shull Rayburn. She was a member of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church and the Barboursville Senior Citizens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Allen Abbott, a sister, Genieve Vickers, and a brother, Dewey Dale Rayburn. She is survived by one daughter, Pamela Ann Henderson of Huntington; one son, Richard Allen (Ilona) Abbott of Barboursville; three sisters, Emma Lou Marshall, Wanda Thompson and Glenna Diane Dean; one brother, Carl Everett Rayburn Jr.; five grandchildren, Joey, Trisha and Tiffany Henderson, and Alexis and Taryn Abbott; six great-grandchildren, Mariah Jordan Henderson, Hunter Fetty, Aubrey Fetty, Karl Eldred, Joseph Eldred and Ezra Ramsey. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020