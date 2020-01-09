The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
DOROTHY ABBOTT
DOROTHY MAE ABBOTT

DOROTHY MAE ABBOTT


1945 - 2020
DOROTHY MAE ABBOTT Obituary

DOROTHY MAE ABBOTT, 74, of Barboursville, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Kevin Lantz officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born January 29, 1945, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Carl Everett and Aline Marie Shull Rayburn. She was a member of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church and the Barboursville Senior Citizens. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Allen Abbott, a sister, Genieve Vickers, and a brother, Dewey Dale Rayburn. She is survived by one daughter, Pamela Ann Henderson of Huntington; one son, Richard Allen (Ilona) Abbott of Barboursville; three sisters, Emma Lou Marshall, Wanda Thompson and Glenna Diane Dean; one brother, Carl Everett Rayburn Jr.; five grandchildren, Joey, Trisha and Tiffany Henderson, and Alexis and Taryn Abbott; six great-grandchildren, Mariah Jordan Henderson, Hunter Fetty, Aubrey Fetty, Karl Eldred, Joseph Eldred and Ezra Ramsey. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
