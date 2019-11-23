The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOROTHY ROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOROTHY VIRGINIA LUCAS ROSS


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOROTHY VIRGINIA LUCAS ROSS Obituary




DOROTHY VIRGINIA LUCAS ROSS, 79, of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Johnny Gue officiating. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. She was born January 20, 1940, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Manford and Freda Riddle Lucas. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Gale Ross, a daughter, Virginia Darlene Beckett, and a brother, Howard Lucas. She was a member of Green Valley United Baptist Church. She is survived by one son, Lonnie Gale Ross (Sarah) of Huntington; two grandchildren, Jessica Siegling (Eric) and Joshua Beckett; and five great-grandchildren whom are loved very much, Abigail Hatfield, Jaykob Hatfield, Jeremy Beckett, Brooklyn Beckett and Addilynn Beckett; several nephews and nieces; and precious friends, Larry Beckett, Bud and Herbert Lucas, Sandy Cremeans and Tommie Hatfield, and all that helped me. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOROTHY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now