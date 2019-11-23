|
DOROTHY VIRGINIA LUCAS ROSS, 79, of Branchland, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Rev. Johnny Gue officiating. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery. She was born January 20, 1940, in Lincoln County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Manford and Freda Riddle Lucas. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Gale Ross, a daughter, Virginia Darlene Beckett, and a brother, Howard Lucas. She was a member of Green Valley United Baptist Church. She is survived by one son, Lonnie Gale Ross (Sarah) of Huntington; two grandchildren, Jessica Siegling (Eric) and Joshua Beckett; and five great-grandchildren whom are loved very much, Abigail Hatfield, Jaykob Hatfield, Jeremy Beckett, Brooklyn Beckett and Addilynn Beckett; several nephews and nieces; and precious friends, Larry Beckett, Bud and Herbert Lucas, Sandy Cremeans and Tommie Hatfield, and all that helped me. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 23, 2019