DOROTHY WALTERS GESWEIN, 86, formerly of Ironton, widow of Thomas Geswein, died Feb. 1 in Astoria Health and Rehab Center, Germantown, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. A committal service and burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Miami Valley, 46 North Detroit Street, Suite B, Xenia, OH 45385, or www.hospiceofthemiamivalley.org www.tracybrammerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2019
