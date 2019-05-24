







DORRIS ELOISE HATFIELD, 94, of Barboursville, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at The Village at Riverview, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by her nephew Rev. Brent Beckett. Final resting services will be private. She was born July 13, 1924, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ira Leonard and Ruth Carter Beckett. She was a majorette at Milton High School, President of the PTA at Salt Rock Elementary School, 4-H leader, President of Onized Club Club and a volunteer at St. Mary's Medical Center. She loved shopping, the beach, shoes and babies. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Jackson Hatfield; brothers, Dallas, Riley (Betty Jean), Ira Leonard Jr. (Tillie), Oscar Dale and Michael Beckett; sister, Yvonne Waldron (James); one grandson, Andrew Hatfield; and beloved friend, Johnny Murray. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Marian and Jim DeFoe; two sons and daughters-in-law, James J. Jr. "Jim" and Jane Hatfield and Rodney A. "Rod" and Glenna Hatfield; one sister-in-law, Avalea Beckett; five grandchildren, Amy Powell (Jonathan), Holly Hutton (Alex), Chris Hatfield (Tasha), Jennifer Straub (Matt) and Renee Counts (Lee); 11 great-grandchildren, Dillon, Griffin, Reagan, Xander, Tyler, Trevor, Trenton, Sophie, Briar, Brilee and Alton; and one great-great-granddaughter, Delilah. The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at The Village at Riverview for their extraordinary kindness and care and for the friendship of the residents at The Village. The family would also like to thank Dr. Kimmey and staff, Hospice of Huntington and the Smith family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 24, 2019