







DOTTY JEAN STAMPER, 63, of Dunlow, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born May 14, 1955, Dotty was a kind and loving soul who devoted most of her life to caring for those around her. She was a loving wife, mother and sister who touched the lives of all who knew her. Dotty is preceded in death by her husband, Andy Ray Stamper, her parents, Pete and Anna Jo Meddings, and one brother, Larry Meddings, all of Dunlow. Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Stamper, sister, Angela Cripe White, three brothers, Andrew, Bobby and Alvie Meddings, all of Dunlow. She also leaves behind many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and countless friends who all loved her. She was one of a kind and will be greatly missed and loved forever. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home with Pastor Jess Allen officiating. Burial will follow in the Stamper Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019