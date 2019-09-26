|
|
DOUGLAS ARTHUR LILLY, 77, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away at his residence Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roger Perry officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army and American Legion Post 93, Kenova, W.Va. He was born July 27, 1942, in Jonben, W.Va., a son of the late Marvin Charles and Beatrice Mary Ash Lilly. Douglas was a member of East Lynn Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, Douglas was preceded in death by one brother, Bernard Lilly, and a half sister, Joyce. He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-one years, Jessie Lilly; one daughter, Kimberly Sue Thomson (Simon) of Scotland, UK; two grandchildren, Callum and Charlotte Thomson; two brothers, Dwight Lilly (Juanita) of West Virginia, and Delvin Lilly of Beckley, W.Va.; and a special friend, Robbie Miller. Visitation will be two hours prior to service at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019