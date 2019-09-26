Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5171
Resources
More Obituaries for DOUGLAS LILLY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOUGLAS ARTHUR LILLY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOUGLAS ARTHUR LILLY Obituary




DOUGLAS ARTHUR LILLY, 77, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away at his residence Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Roger Perry officiating. Military Rites will be conducted by the U.S. Army and American Legion Post 93, Kenova, W.Va. He was born July 27, 1942, in Jonben, W.Va., a son of the late Marvin Charles and Beatrice Mary Ash Lilly. Douglas was a member of East Lynn Baptist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, Douglas was preceded in death by one brother, Bernard Lilly, and a half sister, Joyce. He is survived by his loving wife of fifty-one years, Jessie Lilly; one daughter, Kimberly Sue Thomson (Simon) of Scotland, UK; two grandchildren, Callum and Charlotte Thomson; two brothers, Dwight Lilly (Juanita) of West Virginia, and Delvin Lilly of Beckley, W.Va.; and a special friend, Robbie Miller. Visitation will be two hours prior to service at the funeral home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOUGLAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now