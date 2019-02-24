The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
DOUGLAS DALE MOORE

DOUGLAS DALE MOORE, 57, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He was born September 25, 1961, in Huntington, a son of the late Wade Moore and Mary Opal Bias Moore. He was also preceded in death by a sister. He was a former employee of Special Metals and was a U.S. Army veteran. Survivors include his wife, Michelle Howard Moore; a daughter, Sarah; three sons, Jason, Justin and Jeremy; three grandsons, Noah, Elijah and Micah; two sisters, Delores and Deanne; two brothers, David and Dana; mother-in-law, Jennifer Howard; and stepmother-in-law, Ann Howard. A Celebration of Life gathering will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 conducting military rites. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
