







DOUGLAS L. COMBS, 93, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his residence. The Whitesville, W.Va., native was born November 16, 1925, a son of the late John and Noral Brown Combs. He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Geraldine Combs. Mr. Combs attended Ironton Schools and proudly served his country in the United States Navy and received his radio school certification from the University of Wisconsin. After his time in the Navy, he attended the Appalachian Bible Institute in Beckley, W.Va. He was also a part of Operation Crossroads on Bikini Island. Douglas retired from the Dayton Malleable Ironton Company after 25 years of service and was of the Christian faith. Douglas is survived by three sons, Philip (Rosie) Combs of Chillicothe, Ohio, Paul (Trena) Combs of Kitts Hill, Ohio, and Stephen Combs of Ironton, Ohio; three daughters, Deborah (Durwin) Dyer of Ona, W.Va., Glenna (David) Kelley of Willow Wood, Ohio, and Rachel (Kevin) Hankins of Scottown, Ohio. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, with Pastors Lamar and Mike O'Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain Street, Ironton, OH. VFW Post 8850 will conduct military graveside honors. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 7, 2019