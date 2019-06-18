







DOUGLAS MAYNARD, 64, of Barboursville, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his home. Born April 9, 1955, in Williamson, W.Va., he is a son of the late Fred and Alene Smith Maynard. He was also preceded in death by his nephew, Jason Allen Brooks and his father-in-law, Rocco Narcise. Doug was a former machinist with CSX Railroad and served his country with the United States Army. He was also a member of American Legion Post 177, Barboursville. Doug was also an accomplished drummer. Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Debbie Lilly Maynard; his daughter, Krissie Maynard (BJ Morrison) of Milton, Sara Casebolt (Jamie) of St. Petersburg, Fla.; grandchildren Bryce Douglas, Madi, Colin and Braylan; brothers Robert Maynard of Huntington, Kevin Maynard (Mary) of Milton; mother-in-law Lillian Narcise of Barboursville; sisters-in-law Jeannie Warden (Joe) of Hurricane, W.Va., Julia Diaz (Ted) of Woodbridge, Va.; aunt Emogene Roe of Huntington; nephew Jeremy Douglas Brooks (Tammy) of Winfield, W.Va., and family as well as several other nieces and nephews; close friends include Jimmy "Cotton" Chapman, Larry Farley and Jack Bentz. Funeral service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the mausoleum chapel of Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Burial will follow in the memorial park. You may visit his tribute page at www.ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share memories of Doug with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the (heart.org) or to the ( ). Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Maynard family.