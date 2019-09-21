|
DOUGLAS VAUGHAN, 79, of Wayne, W.Va., died Thursday, September 19, 2019, at his residence. He was born February 26, 1941, in East Lynn, W.Va., a son of the late Lucian and Erie Adkins Vaughan. Doug was the owner/operator of Vaughan's Grocery since 1978. Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Judy Ramey Vaughan; two sons, Alonzo Vaughan and wife Pamela of Lavalette, W.Va., Michael Vaughan of Wayne, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Alannah Vaughan and James Vaughan (Caitlin); a brother, Elmer Vaughan of Barboursville, W.Va.; three great-grandchildren, Jordan Shea Vaughan, Kinsey Paris Vaughan and Laykan Elizibeth Vaughan. By his wishes, there will be no services. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 21, 2019