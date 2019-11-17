|
|
DREAMA GIBSON THOMAS, 57, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born December 11, 1961, in Huntington. She was preceded in death by her mother, Alice Gibson; one brother, Lacey Gibson; and fiance, Mike Aviles. She is survived by two brothers, Tracey Gibson of Huntington and Terry Lemaster of South Point, Ohio; five nieces; three nephews; many great-nieces and -nephews; one aunt, Olive Meredith of Ceredo; a host of cousins including special cousin, Sabrena Pickett; and best friend of 54 years, Katherine Spaulding of Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Jody Fortner officiating. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 17, 2019