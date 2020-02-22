|
DREMA MARIE ADKINS, 69, of Huntington, mother of Dion L. Adkins of Huntington, died Feb. 17 at home. She was a retired Surgical Nurse at the former Guthrie Hospital and co-owner of Clean Sweep. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Feb. 24, Beard Mortuary; burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701. www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2020