DREMA MARIE ADKINS, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, February 24, 2020, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Matthew Fulks officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after noon on Monday. She was born July 31, 1950, in Madison, W.Va., the daughter of the late John Paul and Eileen Stratton Adkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ginger Carol Adkins and Peggy Jean Adkins, and a brother, Roger Paul Adkins. She was a retired Surgical Nurse at the former Guthrie Hospital and currently part-owner of Clean Sweep. She is survived by her loving son, Dion L. Adkins of Huntington; a sister, Brenda (Hansford) Cremeans of West Hamlin, W.Va.; sister-in-law, Karen Adkins; nieces, Karen (Larry) Miller and Kimberly (Chris) Browning; six nephews, Justin (Joni) Adkins, Jason Adkins, Roger (Tammy) Adkins Jr., Shawn Allen (Krissie) Adkins, Christopher (Tori) Cremeans and Charlie Cremeans; a cousin, Rick Stratton; and a host of friends and special neighbors. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, 1901 James River Road, Huntington, WV 25701. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2020