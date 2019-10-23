|
|
E. GENE ADKINS, 89, of Ceredo, passed away peacefully at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House October 21, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, Ceredo, with Pastor Rodney Hale. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Gene was born May 8, 1930, in Logan, W.Va., and was raised in southern Wayne County, the son of the late Oscar and Vicie Ferguson Adkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Anna Laura Pratt Adkins; and his brothers and sisters, Ervin B., Oscar Jr., Shirley Ray and Otis E., Jetta Lee Adkins, Jewel Sunderland and June Napier. Survivors include his children, Barbara and Gary McConnell, Mike and Terry and Donald; one brother, Fred T. Adkins and one sister, Cleo Harger; grandchildren, Stuart and Natalie, Paul and Karina, Laurie and Dustin, Gary Bruce, Nikkie and Ethan, Anna and John, Hannah Jane; seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. Gene was a member of First Baptist Church of Ceredo, a veteran of the U.S. Army, retired General Foreman for the Ohio River Company with 28 years and a dispatcher for the Ceredo Police Department with 30 years. He had a love of cars, hunting and taking care of his lawn. He was an avid fan of Marshall University and Ceredo-Kenova High School football. He made an impression on everyone he met. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Robert Prichard Dialysis Center, 4th floor nurses at Cabell Huntington Hospital and the staff and nurses at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, October 24, at the First Baptist Church of Ceredo. Reger Funeral Home, Ceredo, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019