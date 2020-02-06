|
EARL "JUNIOR" BASENBACK, 68, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Tim Porter on Friday, February 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Earl was born on March 11, 1951, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Earl Fredrick and Ada Ellen Irene Fry Basenback. Earl is a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a truck driver. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Sue Basenback; four brothers, Carl E., Larry Joe, Freddy Basenback and James Craig; and two sisters, Mary Joe and Minnie Mae Basenback. He is survived by two daughters, Sabrina R. Ellis and Tonya M. Hanshaw; one son, Earl B.; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; one brother, Leslie Basenback; two sisters, Joyce A. Arthur and Helen Collins; and several nieces and nephews. American Legion Post 93 of Kenova will conduct graveside military rites at the funeral home. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 6, 2020