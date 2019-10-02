|
|
EARL EDWARD McGUE JUNIOR of Winfield, W.Va., passed away at the Hubbard Hospice House on Oct. 1, 2019, at the age of 77. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Edward McGue Sr., and Betty Flamont McGue; his brothers, Timothy and Samuel. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gloria Elswick McGue, and daughter, Kim McGue Robertson (Todd) of Columbia, Mo. He is lovingly remembered for his generous spirit, humorous tales, gruff demeanor and plethora of "Earlisms" by his #1 granddaughter Dr. Courtney "Squiggles" Robertson Savilla (Brian) of Columbia, Mo., his #1 granddaughter Erica "Eekster" Robertson of Denver, Colo., and the real #1 grandson Austin "my best buddy" Robertson of Bellingham, Wash., and brother Patrick of Hurricane, W.Va. Much to the chagrin of his daughter, he was yet to experience the joy of being a great-grandparent. He was born in St. Mary's Hospital on February 22, 1942, and was a Vietnam era Army veteran, bionic man and lifetime member of the NRA. He retired from Inco Alloys International after 30 years of servitude with a multitude of friends who will greatly miss his tall tales and grandkid bragging at the monthly "Geezer breakfasts." He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, bear 'wrasslin, peanut butter, bolo ties, "darjeela tea," shaking his head disapprovingly, hassling customer service reps, and eating the "part of the turkey that went over the fence last." He was an accomplished marksman and archer, a skill helpful in keeping men away from his beautiful granddaughters. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., with the Reverends Terry Kirk and James Dennis officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019