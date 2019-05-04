







EARNEST H. EARL, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at The Wyngate at River's Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. He was born April 30, 1926, in Logan, W.Va., son of the late Everett Frank and Rosabell Elizabeth Short Earl. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia "Jenny" Earl; and his siblings. He is survived by his children, Glenn (Karen) Earl, Phillip (Patty) Earl, Linda (Joe) England, Ann (Mickey) Cox and Earnie (Ethel) Earl; many grand- and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was a member of Proctorville V.F.W. Post 6878 and Proctorville Masonic Lodge #550 F & AM. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Paris McSweeney officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Proctorville V.F.W. Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the funeral home, with Masonic Service to be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 4, 2019