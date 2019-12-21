|
EARNEST J. "JUNIOR" ROTEN, 78, of Huntington, husband of Delores Jean Scarberry Roten, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born May 11, 1941, in Huntington, a son of the late Earnest and Verbie Mae Rigney Roten. He was a retired truck driver from the WV Division of Highways. In addition to his wife, Delores, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Ronnie Barrett of Huntington; a granddaughter and her husband, Erica Barrett Crislip and Jonathan Crislip of Huntington; and two surviving sisters. A private graveside service was held at Ridgelawn Memorial Park on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was entombed at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 21, 2019