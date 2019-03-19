The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
EDDIE A. COX

EDDIE A. COX, 75, of Huntington, passed away March 15, 2019. He was born February 12, 1944, a son of the late Ed Cox and Kathleen Justice Cox Hughes and step-son of the late Lee Hughes. He was also preceded in death by his partner in life of 35 years, Judy Miller, and sister Sue Vance. He is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Delilah "Midge" and Gary Bellomy of Huntington and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank and Barb Cox of South Point, Ohio, and Steve and Sandy Hughes of Huntington; four nieces and four nephews. Eddie was a retired machinist, spending his career in Warren, Mich. He loved playing cards, fishing, boating and his trucks and being with his family. The family would like to thank everyone involved with Eddie's care during his illness. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rick Gue. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019
