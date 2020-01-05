Home

EDDIE JAMES DOTSON, 60, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Jan. 3 in Ross Heart Center OSU Wexner Medical Center. He was a construction superintendent and heavy equipment operator. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 7, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial in Mound Hill Cemetery, Gallipolis. Visitation will be one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Gallia County Snack Pack Program, PO Box 169, Gallipolis, OH 45631, or New Life Lutheran Church, 900 Jackson Pike, Gallipolis, OH 45631. www.willisfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
