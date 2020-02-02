|
EDDIE RAY ASHWORTH, 65, of Ashton, W.Va., passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. He was born August 6, 1954, in Milton, a son of the late Paul Curtis and Corba Garrett Ashworth. He was preceded in death by one sister, Lorabell Howerton, and one brother, Jimmy Ashworth. Eddie was a former employee of Adams and Rollyson's Car Wash and a retired employee of Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Eddie is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Gail Taylor Ashworth; daughter, Christie (Tony) Childers of South Point, Ohio; son, Eddie (Amanda) Ashworth Jr. of Ashton, W.Va.; brothers, Paul (Donna) Ashworth of Milton and Jack (Juanita) Ashworth of Beckley; grandchildren, Kimberly (Todd) Runyon, Brandon (Carley) Ashworth, Kari (Austin) Runyon, Dylan Ashworth, Brooke Ashworth and Kacie Childers; great-grandchildren, Zach and Colton Runyon and Connor Ashworth; and several nieces, nephews and friends. Eddie has requested that no flowers be sent to the funeral home. Visitation will be Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020