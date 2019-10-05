|
EDISON LOWELL ADKINS JR., 72, of Huntington, passed away, surrounded by family, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Edison was born on September 8, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., to Edison Lowell Adkins Sr. and the late Grace Truitt. In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Krista Goererri Adkins; two sons, Edison (Cyndi) Adkins III and Michael Todd Adkins; one daughter, Jasmine Lynn Adkins; three grandchildren, Isaiah Smith, Gaige Adkins and Quinn Adkins; one brother, Donnie Adkins; and one sister, Mary Stanley. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 6th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2019