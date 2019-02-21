







EDITH "EDIE" FRASHER, 79, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, February 22, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Wayne Community Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. She was born February 17, 1940, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Orman and Georgia Marie Staley Tomblin. Edie was a member of Philadelphia United Baptist Church and a volunteer with St. Mary's Auxiliary and was active with the Vinson High School Class Reunion. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, John L. Frasher, and son, John Mark Frasher. Survivors include three brothers, Glen "Butch" (Brenda) Tomblin, Billy Orman (Kim) Tomblin, John Ernest (Betsy) Tomblin; one sister, Janice M. Pelfrey and the late Larry Pelfrey. In addition, she is survived by a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends, including a close cousin, Ray Tomblin of Navarre, Ohio, and one special friend, Carolyn Nelson. Visitation will be held from noon until service time at 2 p.m. Friday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary