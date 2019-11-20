The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
EDITH HESSON


1928 - 2019
EDITH HESSON, 91, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. She was born November 12, 1928, in Wayne County, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Tom Watts Sr. and Frances Watts Parsley. She was preceded in death by her husband, James H. Hesson Sr., and siblings, Delbert Watts, Delphia Salmons, Tom Watts Jr., Bertha McClellan, Geneva Newcomb, Launa (Oweva) Watts and Dovie Watts. She is survived by her children, James H. Hesson Jr., Pamela G. McComas and Michael L. Hesson Sr.; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a great, faithful sister-in-Christ, Helen Parsons. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, with Elder Roger Maynard officiating. All family and friends are welcome to pay their final respects at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Green Valley United Baptist Church, of which she was a member. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019
