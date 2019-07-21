







EDNA CAROL MANNING KREPPS, 75, of Hurricane, W.Va., went to be with her Heavenly Father, surrounded by her family, on July 19, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was preceded in death by her parents, William O. Manning and Ruthanna "Clarice" Manning of Hurricane, W.Va. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Charles M. Krepps; daughters, Kelli Krepps Estep and husband Harry Estep of Barboursville, and Katherine Krepps Osburn and husband Jason Osburn of Proctorville, Ohio; grandchildren, Brooke Estep of Huntington and Mason Estep of Barboursville; brother, Jerry Manning and wife Monna Lou Hodges Manning of Hurricane, W.Va.; sisters-in-law, Jessie Krepps Pullen of Culloden and Polly Krepps Marshall of Fairmont, W.Va. Funeral service will be at noon on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Allen Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Losh officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. till noon prior to the service. Special thanks to Neuro Trauma ICU and CVICU at St. Mary's Medical Center for their exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 21, 2019