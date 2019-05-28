The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West P. O. Box 9
Milton, WV 25541
EDNA ETHEL DAVIS, 91, of Milton, passed away May 24, 2019, at home. She was born October 3, 1927, in Milton, a daughter of the late Amos Enis Jackson and Minerva Susan Stanley Jackson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Davis, and her siblings: James, Lonnie, Zelphia, Thomas, Russell, Floyd, Clarcia, Harry and Ray. She is survived by two daughters, Donna Davis and Nada Clagg; her companion, James Wallace; one son, Roger Davis; grandchildren, Angela (Jess), Kimberly (Mark), Vinson, Shane (Erika), Kris Ann; great grandchildren, Moriah (Jason), Dakota, Abigail, Parker, Timothy, Hadley, Sarah, Alisha, and James; three great great grandchildren, Kendahl, Emmah, and Lakyn; two special friends, Anthony Lunsford and Peggy Criddle; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank Kindred Healthcare for their loving care and support. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Chad Clark. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 28, 2019
