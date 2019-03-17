The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Rollins Funeral Home, Inc.
1822 Chestnut Street
Kenova, WV 25530
304-453-1751
EDNA JIVIDEN HATTEN, 78, of Kenova, joined her daughter, Andrea Jividen Pennington, in Heaven Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Graveside service will be conducted 4 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at Dock's Creek Cemetery with Pastor Scott Byard officiating. Edna was born December 18, 1940, in Buffalo of Putnam County, to the late Jay and Amanda Sexton. She was a good mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Edna was the first female police officer in the City of Kenova in the '70s and '80s. She is survived by three sons and a daughter-in-law, Ricky Jividen, Randy Jividen and Anthony Jividen (Tammy); grandchildren, Joshua and Amber Jividen, Ben and Brandon Meadows, Brandi and Brad Pennington, Cody and Zach Jividen; great-grandchildren, Alex Meadows, Madeline Meadows, Madison O'Dell, Landon Davis and Amelia Jividen. She also leaves special friends, Johnetta Brown, Wilma Harmon and Cindy Waller. There will be no visitation and no funeral procession to the cemetery. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 17, 2019
