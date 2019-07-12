|
EDNA JUANITA HOLLEY DEEL, 92, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at West Park Care Center, Columbus, Ohio. She was born February 8, 1927, in Caretta, W.Va., a daughter of the late Mark Jessie and Jane Powers Jessie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Holley. She was formerly a pattern maker for the Huntington Dress Factory. Survivors include a daughter, Peggy Smith of Grove City, Ohio; two brothers, Gene Jessie of Syracuse, Ind., and Ted Jessie of Michigan; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and five great- great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 12, 2019