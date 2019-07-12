The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
EDNA JUANITA HOLLEY DEEL

EDNA JUANITA HOLLEY DEEL, 92, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at West Park Care Center, Columbus, Ohio. She was born February 8, 1927, in Caretta, W.Va., a daughter of the late Mark Jessie and Jane Powers Jessie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Robert Holley. She was formerly a pattern maker for the Huntington Dress Factory. Survivors include a daughter, Peggy Smith of Grove City, Ohio; two brothers, Gene Jessie of Syracuse, Ind., and Ted Jessie of Michigan; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and five great- great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 12, 2019
