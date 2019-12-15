|
|
EDNA MARIE (CRUM) GOBLE passed away in Decatur, Georgia, on December 11, 2019. She is the beloved wife of Offutt and mother of Diana Dorian (Dave) of Ann Arbor, Michigan; Marwin Goble (Nancy) of Pasadena, California; and Tim Goble (Susan Rosa) of Decatur, Georgia. She is also survived by her sister, Ann Crum of San Antonio, Texas; seven grandchildren, David (Kathy) Dorian, Matt (Laura) Dorian, Chris (Jenna) Goble, Marie (Joe) Trohman, Stephen (Jennifer) Goble, Maggie Goble and Josh Goble; as well as sixteen great-grandchildren. Born in Oklahoma on August 18, 1923, to Ed and Emma Crum, Edna also spent part of her childhood in Inez, Kentucky. Edna and Offutt spent many years in Jackson, Michigan, where they raised their family. She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and one sister. Edna took great pride in being a wife, mother and homemaker. She was especially known for her skills as a maker of wonderful Southern-influenced dinners for large family gatherings that ended with her delicious pies. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 16, in the chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the services at A.S. Turner & Sons of Decatur, Georgia.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 15, 2019