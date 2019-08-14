|
|
EDNA MILLER DIEHL, 94, passed away peacefully August 12, 2019, with her family and Wyngate friends praying by her side. Born in Lawrence County, Ohio, May 8, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Miller and Annie Spears Bias. Before moving to Barboursville, Edna lived in Chesapeake, Ohio, for many years, where she tirelessly gave of herself serving others. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley M. Diehl, and her brother, Lawrence Paul Rose and his wife Leona Rose. Edna graduated from Huntington East High School and worked her entire career as a secretary for the C&O Railroad. Patriotic through and through, she was an active member of the Chesapeake United Methodist Church and volunteered for many civic organizations and "specialized" in meeting the needs of those around her. Survivors include a special nephew, Larry Rose (Sandra), and great-niece, Amy Kettel. Her family by love are Rick and Kathie Gue, Jason (Kiki) Gue, Alex (Angie) Gue, Samuel (Maggie) Gue and Beckett (Jennifer) Gue. "Grandma" Edna was loved much by 13 grands, Blair, Beckett, Bella, Liam, Maddox, Roxy, Isla, Gracie, Lanie, Jetta, Crimson, Knoxie and Indie Gue. The family will receive friends at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home on Thursday morning, August 15, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., and proceed to Woodmere Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 11 a.m. Pastor Rob Jones will officiate and entombment will follow. Heartfelt thanks to the Wyngate family and Hospice who provided outstanding love and support to Edna. "... whoever brings blessings will be enriched and one who waters will be watered." Proverbs 11:25. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019