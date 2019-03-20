







EDNA PHYLLIS WOLFE SCHMITT, 91, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She passed down many recipes for life and food with cherished memories that will never be forgotten. She was born November 9, 1927, in Long Bottom, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ross Stanley and Clarice Chase Koblentz. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Frank Eugene Wolfe; her second husband, Donald M. Schmitt; a sister, Betty Ellen Powers; and a brother, Edwin Koblentz. Survivors include a daughter, Betty Wilcox of Huntington; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Eugene and Sandra Wolfe of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., and Patrick and Kathy Wolfe of Proctorville, Ohio; five grandchildren and their spouses, Brandi and Josh Ross and Megan and Jeff Gorby, all of Proctorville, Paula Bowen of Ceredo, W.Va., Matthew and Carley Wolfe and Michael Wolfe Jr.; six great-grandchildren, Preston Ross, Yardley Gorby, Ellison Gorby, Michael Bowen, Austin Bowen and Nathaniel Wolfe; and a treasured friend, Sandy White. Memorial services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Phillip Warren officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice House at 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary