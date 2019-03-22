|
|
EDNA ROSS, 88, of Hurricane, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019, after a long illness. The daughter of the late Emory and Hazel Thompson Leadmon and wife of the late Howard Ross, she was also preceded by brother, Wayne Leadmon. She was retired from CSX Railroad and a member of First Baptist Church of Hurricane. Edna was an avid quilter and loved to work Bible quizzes. She was survived by sisters, June Headrick of Hurricane, Helen Duke and Linda (Jack) Hull of Culloden, Gay Smith of Charlotte, N.C., and brothers, Allen (Imogene) Leadmon and Joe (Marsha) Leadmon of Hurricane, and sister-in-law, Betty Leadmon of Milton. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Rev. Jerry Losh officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Cemetery, Hurricane. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019