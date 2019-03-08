







EDNA VERNELL GRUBB, 91, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born March 13, 1927, in Spanishburg, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oatie and Edna Stone Moye; her husband, Claude Vernon Grubb, who she married in 1948; one son, Roger Grubb; four brothers, Oatie, Robert, Joe and Sterling Moye; and four sisters, Wilma Shrewsbury, Lorita Moye, Lila Lee Hatcher and Norma Cline. She was of Baptist Faith and graduated from Spanishburg High School. She is survived by one daughter, Sharon (Jack) Whitley of Proctorville, Ohio; two sons, Gary (Mary Ann) Grubb of Buffalo, Wyoming, and Larry (Carol) Grubb of Patriot, Ohio; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Christena Stone of West Virginia; numerous nieces and nephews; and five sisters-in-law, Joretta Moye, Rosa Lee Moye, Gwen Jones, Jackie Graham and Winona Eskins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702, or Sword of the Lord, P.O. Box 1099, Murfresboro, TN 37133. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Randy Carnes. Burial will follow in Huxham Family Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be held 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary