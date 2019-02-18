







EDWARD D. SHEPPARD, 61, of South Point, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019, at his residence. The Ironton, Ohio, native was born May 17, 1957, the son of the late Earl F. Sheppard and Betty Allen Sheppard of South Point, Ohio. Mr. Sheppard was a graduate of South Point High School and a former Account Manager for 7 Up Bottling Company in South Point, Ohio, where he retired in 2018 after 37 years of service. He enjoyed gourmet cooking, drawing and painting. He is of the Baptist faith. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Gary Ruben Lawson. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Kay Lawson of South Point, Ohio, and Leigh (Rocky) Tyler of Eaton Rapids, Michigan; a special aunt, Lela Geswein; and 11 beloved nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South 7th Street, Ironton, Ohio 45638 with Chaplain Randy Tate officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations in Edward's honor can be made to The National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, PO Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502. To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019