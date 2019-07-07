Resources More Obituaries for EDWARD BOEHM Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DR. EDWARD G. "NED" BOEHM Jr.

DR. EDWARD G. "NED" BOEHM JR., age 77, devoted husband of nearly 53 years to Regina Evans Boehm, died peacefully in Richmond, Virginia, on June 23, 2019, from complications related to Lewy body dementia. He was the beloved father of Evan Arnold and his wife, Melissa Boehm, of Billings, Montana, and Andrew Edward and his wife, Sarah Beckett Boehm, of Richmond, Virginia, and cherished Granddad to Grant Edward Boehm and Catherine Beckett Boehm of Richmond, Virginia. Ned loved telling stories about growing up on Pearson Street in Kensington, Maryland, with his brother, Albert (Marilyn) Boehm, and his sisters, Margaret (Joseph) Boehm Podlesny, Suzanne (Scott) Boehm Olofson, Barbara (Lawrence) Boehm Barnett, Marybeth (John) MacNamee Tschetter and Diana (Art) MacNamee Gold. He also loved going to Penn State football games and visiting with his sisters-in-law, Relda (Edward) Newlin and Dianellen Evans. Ned was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Catherine Boehm; his brothers-in-law, Roger Evans and Richard Evans; and his sister-in-law, Randi Evans. Ned's nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family all benefited from his wit, wisdom and love. Ned received his Bachelor of Science degree in secondary physical education from Frostburg State University where he lettered in soccer and track and was elected student body president his sophomore, junior and senior year. A proud member of Tau Kappa Epsilon, Ned and his longtime college friends still gathered every year for an annual crab feast in Maryland. Ned also earned a master's degree in education and a doctorate in higher education from American University. Ned's first love was his family, but ice cream, chocolate and higher education came in a close tie for second. He started his career in higher education in 1968 at American University where he coached soccer and held several positions. In 1979, Ned and his family moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where Ned became the Dean of Admissions and an Assistant Professor of Education at Texas Christian University. At TCU, Ned later served as the Assistant Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management and Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. He was also a trustee on the National College Board, where he worked with top educators in every region of the country to identify and remove barriers to higher education. In 1989, Ned accepted the position of Senior Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Marshall University and the family moved to Huntington, West Virginia. While not from there, Ned was a true Huntingtonian and bled green during his tenure at Marshall. Through Ned's leadership, Marshall received a prestigious Circle of Excellence Award in Educational Fundraising from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education. He also played a major role in many community and professional organizations in Huntington and received an honorary degree from Marshall. Before he left Huntington, the Governor of West Virginia named Ned a "Distinguished West Virginian." In 1995, Ned found his calling as the President of Keystone College in La Plume, Pennsylvania. Under his leadership, Keystone became a baccalaureate college and a Division III member of the National College Athletic Association. He often rode his bike to work, hiked across the local stream to go fishing (and sneak a cigar), and called out to students by name as they strolled through campus. His Keystone legacy lives on not only through the programs he helped develop, but also through Boehm Field and the Boehm Residence Hall. While at Keystone, Ned also held several community leadership positions and he and Regina jointly received the B'nai B'rith Amos Lodge No. 136 Americanism Award. Ned concluded his tenure as the ninth President of Keystone College in June 2013 and served as President Emeritus until 2014. Upon his retirement, Ned and Regina relocated to Richmond, Virginia, to spend more time with their grandchildren. To know Ned was to love him. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. The family will receive friends at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, Virginia, on July 23, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. and again at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, Virginia, on July 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Michael on July 24, 2019, at noon. Inurnment and a celebration of life will immediately follow at St. Michael. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Edward and Regina Boehm Scholarship, Keystone College, Institutional Advancement Department, One College Green, P.O. Box 50, La Plume, PA 18440.