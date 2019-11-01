|
|
|
EDWARD HAMILTON WOODS JR., 68, of Huntington, father of Abi, Hannah, Erik and Simon Woods, died Oct. 27 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a Professor of Communication Studies at Marshall University. Memorial Liturgy will be 10:30 a.m. Nov. 2 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. A gathering of family and friends will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Contributions may be made to the Marshall University Foundation for the scholarship fund of the Marshall University Communication Studies Department. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019