EDWARD LEE GLENN, 61, of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was born on April 10, 1958, in Cabell County, a son of the late Edward Thomas Glenn and Phyllis Ann Jacobs Glenn. He is also preceded in death by one sister, Debra Kay Chapman. He is survived by one son, Edward Thomas Glenn; companion and mother of his son, Melissa Barton; one grandchild, Zoey Marie; two brothers, Dana (Nancy) Glenn and Jed Glenn; one sister, Rebecca (Carl) Kimble; one brother-in-law, Jack Chapman; one aunt, Betty Evans; one uncle, Larry Glenn; nephews, Dana Glenn Jr., Dana Edward Skipworth, Thomas Chapman, Casey (Paula) Kimble and Jake Glenn; nieces, Carley Kimble, Stephanie Adkins, Katie (Danny) Saunders and Grace (James) Simpson. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services and burial will be private. Family requests no flowers.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 1, 2019