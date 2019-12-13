|
EDWARD LEE JACKSON, 49, of Jamestown, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. He was born on June 11, 1970 in Huntington, West Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father, Clifford Jackson, sister Brenda Hendriex, and maternal grandmother Violet Adkins. He is survived by his mother, Jane Jackson (fiance Gene Siders); brother Gregory Jackson; sister Sandra Pennington; and two cats Boz and Sis. He loved music and playing the guitar. He was a graduate of South Point High School, Class of 1988 and attended Ohio University, Athens, Ohio, after high school. The funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastor Anthony Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. The visitation is from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019