DR. EDWARD MARTIN BURKHARDT, 90, beloved husband of Nancy Cooper Burkhardt and devoted husband, father and grandfather, died Thursday, August 29, surrounded by loved ones, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Dr. Burkhardt was born June 27, 1929, in Wichita, Kan. He was the son of the late Dr. Edwin Martin and Winifred Sowers Burkhardt and was preceded in death by a son, James (Jim) Edwin Burkhardt, a grandson, Jonathan David Burkhardt, and a sister, Rebecca Burkhardt Shawver. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Nancy, and a son, Dr. David Burkhardt (Jenel) of Columbia, S.C., and six grandchildren, Jamie Burkhardt Pepin (Matthew) of Charleston, S.C., Kendra Burkhardt of Greenville, S.C., Rev. Andrew Burkhardt (Kenzie) of St. Louis, Mo., Caroline Burkhardt of Philadelphia, Pa., Samuel Burkhardt of Ithaca, N.Y., and Emerie Burkhardt of Lexington, Ky. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Emma and Henry Pepin of Charleston, S.C., and Kaiden Owensby of Greenville, S.C. Other survivors include a beloved daughter-in-law, Lisa Burkhardt of Lexington, Ky., and a brother-in-law, Richard Cooper (Claire) of Alexandria, Va., as well as two special nieces, Sandra Fricke of Half Moon Bay, Calif., and Rebecca Simpson of Iowa City, Iowa, plus numerous other nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews. Dr. Burkhardt was a 1947 graduate of Huntington High School and served as the chairman of their reunions. He graduated from West Virginia University in 1951 where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi Social Fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Delta Pre-Med Honorary, and Scabbard and Blade Military Honorary. He served as a 1st Lt. in the Army Signal Corps during the Korean Conflict. He then graduated from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry where he was a member of Delta Sigma Delta Fraternity. He practiced dentistry in Huntington for 37 years and served a term as President of the local Dental Society. He was a member of the local, state and national societies. Dr. Burkhardt was a life member of the B.P.O.E. 13 Elks Lodge and the American Legion Post 16. He was an Eagle Scout and a Kentucky Colonel. Dr. Burkhardt was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and as an Elder. Dr. Burkhardt enjoyed the fellowship of the "Geezers" Coffee group at McDonald's for many years and the "Breakfast Club" at the Woodlands where he resided with Nancy. Funeral services will be conducted by Rev. Skip Seibel with the assistance of Rev. Andrew Burkhardt at the Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept.7, with visitation one hour before. Interment will be private. Pallbearers will include Dr. David Burkhardt, Rev. Andrew Burkhardt and Samuel Burkhardt. Honorary Pallbearers include Dr. Charles Shelton, Dr. Richard Oakes, John Lusk and Larry Kendall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 1015 Fifth Ave., Huntington, WV 25701, or The Salvation Army, 1227 Third Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019