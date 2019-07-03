|
EDWARD RICHARD PATRICK, 92, of Ashland, widower of Ida Stewart Patrick, died July 2 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired as Superintendent of Ashland Water Distribution and Scope Towers Building Maintenance Supervisor. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elks B.P.O.E. 350, Children's Christmas Party, 900 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101, or to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 3, 2019