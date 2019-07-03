Home

Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
(606) 324-4128
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
EDWARD RICHARD PATRICK, 92, of Ashland, widower of Ida Stewart Patrick, died July 2 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired as Superintendent of Ashland Water Distribution and Scope Towers Building Maintenance Supervisor. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elks B.P.O.E. 350, Children's Christmas Party, 900 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101, or to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 3, 2019
